AlphaScreen: Property continues to dominate GARP screen results

Companies are still struggling to pass all the tests of our GARP screen

Still no small caps passing all the tests set but Aim market proving a more fruitful hunting ground

Property companies to the fore among blue chips once more

A recurring issue for this screen is the fact that few companies are passing all of its criteria - although this can chiefly be blamed on EPS growth criteria - a regular problem given forecasting has been turned upside down during the pandemic.

This month sees just two companies, Safestore (SAFE) and Macfarlane (MACF) pass all eight tests for the large cap screen although a further 14 companies passed all but one of the tests set. Among this large cap selection, property companies were to the fore again with the likes of Segro (SGRO), Sirius Real Estate (SRE) and LondonMetric Property (LMP) among those passing all but one of the tests.