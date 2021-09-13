Always take a look under the hood of 'quality' companies

The three stocks selected for review showed up positively the last time we ran the Alpha quality screen. All look good based on margins, consensus expectations and history; however, it is always wise to lift the hood and check that the engine is in as good working order as expected.

Points to check include that headline reported profits adequately reflect the true trading environment and that even well-established market dynamics are not about to change. On close inspection, the quality investment case for some companies can be found to have weaknesses.