10 investment trusts offering cheap growth

All ten of the ten trust portfolios suggested by our system are outperforming

The first selection from July 2020 has delivered twice the total return from the MSCI World index

Performance of the underlying system since 2004 is 923 per cent

The Alpha investment trust report continues to generate ideas with upside. July’s ten trust portfolio was up 7.8 per cent at the time of writing the September edition. That was well ahead of the returns from the MSCI World and FTSE All Share indices.

Markets have plenty to be nervous about as speculation rises about when central banks will tighten monetary policy; the Chinese government continues to crackdown on tech companies; and fallout from the Evergrande crisis intensifies.