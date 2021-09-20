/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment trusts

10 investment trusts offering cheap growth

There are plenty of growth bargains for our robust and proven system.
10 investment trusts offering cheap growth
September 20, 2021
  • All ten of the ten trust portfolios suggested by our system are outperforming
  • The first selection from July 2020 has delivered twice the total return from the MSCI World index
  • Performance of the underlying system since 2004 is 923 per cent 

The Alpha investment trust report continues to generate ideas with upside. July’s ten trust portfolio was up 7.8 per cent at the time of writing the September edition. That was well ahead of the returns from the MSCI World and FTSE All Share indices. 

Markets have plenty to be nervous about as speculation rises about when central banks will tighten monetary policy; the Chinese government continues to crackdown on tech companies; and fallout from the Evergrande crisis intensifies. 

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • The Analyst's round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data