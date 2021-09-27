Checking quality shares can maintain momentum

Three FTSE All Share companies pass 9/9 quality tests

Several famous quality stocks are ranking highly but do miss some criteria

Several of the top ranking FTSE All Share companies according to our quality screen have also enjoyed positive recent share price momentum. Three companies pass 9/9 tests: data and credit scoring business Experian (EXPN); Spirent Communications (SPT) a specialist in new generation internet, data and mobile connectivity; and Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK). The first two companies have made double-digit share price gains in the last three months.

Other companies that don’t quite pass all our tests but have been popular with investors over the summer include IT consulting and solutions business Kainos Group (KNOS), which is up 37 per cent in three months. It does now fail our genuine value test based on a price to earnings growth ratio, which is a factor to pause for thought over.