/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
screens

Checking quality shares can maintain momentum

Can market darlings keep rising in price?
Checking quality shares can maintain momentum
September 27, 2021
  • Three FTSE All Share companies pass 9/9 quality tests
  • Several famous quality stocks are ranking highly but do miss some criteria

Several of the top ranking FTSE All Share companies according to our quality screen have also enjoyed positive recent share price momentum. Three companies pass 9/9 tests: data and credit scoring business Experian (EXPN); Spirent Communications (SPT) a specialist in new generation internet, data and mobile connectivity; and Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK).  The first two companies have made double-digit share price gains in the last three months. 

Other companies that don’t quite pass all our tests but have been popular with investors over the summer include IT consulting and solutions business Kainos Group (KNOS), which is up 37 per cent in three months. It does now fail our genuine value test based on a price to earnings growth ratio, which is a factor to pause for thought over. 

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • The Analyst's round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data