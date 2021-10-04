Be wary companies aren't at the top of an earnings rollercoaster

Investors must play Devil's advocate in case of recession

'Cheap' property companies especially could be a trap

Investing is never just about painting by numbers. Although in theory and through back-testing many of the risk-return factors stock screens isolate show aggregate outperformance, stock-pickers must always look behind the numbers.

Our growth at a reasonable price screen shows plenty of companies that have had a combination of a good earnings run and attractive forecast earnings. Also, they aren’t expensive based on a multiple of that spliced past and expected profit growth.