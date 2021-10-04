/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
screens

Be wary companies aren't at the top of an earnings rollercoaster

Kick the tires when shares in profitable companies appear a bargain
Be wary companies aren't at the top of an earnings rollercoaster
October 4, 2021
  • Investors must play Devil's advocate in case of recession
  • 'Cheap' property companies especially could be a trap

Investing is never just about painting by numbers. Although in theory and through back-testing many of the risk-return factors stock screens isolate show aggregate outperformance, stock-pickers must always look behind the numbers. 

Our growth at a reasonable price screen shows plenty of companies that have had a combination of a good earnings run and attractive forecast earnings.  Also, they aren’t expensive based on a multiple of that spliced past and expected profit growth. 

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • The Analyst's round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data