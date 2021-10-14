Sentiment towards Shell upbeat on energy crunch

Royal Dutch Shell tops our earnings upgrade momentum screen

Other energy businesses rank highly

Overall across sectors, nine FTSE All Share and seven Aim companies get full marks

It’s not often that one of the largest companies on the London stock exchange tops our screens, but then there has been quite a turnaround in sentiment towards energy companies, as the gas supply crunch reminds people how dependent we still are on fossil fuels. The two classes of Royal Dutch Shell shares (RDSA and RDSB) top our share price and earnings upgrade momentum screen for the FTSE All Share index.

The UK’s other oil mega cap, BP (BP.) also ranks highly but still fails our earnings per share growth forecasts for the end of this year and next. Median analyst forecasts will be worth keeping tabs on here in case this changes.