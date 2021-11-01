Royalty profits to be had from green energy commodities

Royalty companies outperform the mining sector with a lower risk profile.

Portfolio benefits from global macro drivers and hedge against inflation.

The global move away from fossil fuels is now accelerating as policy makers, government bodies, and investors are increasingly recognising that electrification is happening on a scale that was simply not envisaged even a decade ago. Accordingly, the evolution is driving demand for key commodities such as lithium, graphite, and cobalt, and other technology metals including copper and nickel.

One small-cap royalty company is well ahead of the game and has already created substantial hidden balance sheet value for shareholders in the two years since listing its shares on Aim and it provides a smart way of playing the investment upside.