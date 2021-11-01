/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small company research

Royalty profits to be had from green energy commodities

This below the radar resources royalties company is set to generate explosive profit growth in the coming years.
Royalty profits to be had from green energy commodities
November 1, 2021
  • Royalty companies outperform the mining sector with a lower risk profile.
  • Portfolio benefits from global macro drivers and hedge against inflation.

The global move away from fossil fuels is now accelerating as policy makers, government bodies, and investors are increasingly recognising that electrification is happening on a scale that was simply not envisaged even a decade ago. Accordingly, the evolution is driving demand for key commodities such as lithium, graphite, and cobalt, and other technology metals including copper and nickel.

One small-cap royalty company is well ahead of the game and has already created substantial hidden balance sheet value for shareholders in the two years since listing its shares on Aim and it provides a smart way of playing the investment upside.

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • The Analyst's round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data