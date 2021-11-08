Cyclical risks and reasonably priced growth

Growth at a reasonable price (GARP) screen throws up a company subject to controversy

Infrastructure and mining are two trends highlighted

Top of our large cap growth at a reasonable price (GARP) screen this month is sports fashion retailer JD Sports (JD), a perfect illustration of why screens alone aren’t a buy signal. The Competition and Markets Authority ruling it must sell Footasylum will surely see a serious revision of JD’s growth prospects.

A UK listed company with significant US exposure is plumbing and heating products distributor Ferguson (FERG). The passing of President Biden’s $1.2tn infrastructure bill could be good news for the business.