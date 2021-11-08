/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
screens

Cyclical risks and reasonably priced growth

Growth at a reasonable price flags opportunities but beware pitfalls
Cyclical risks and reasonably priced growth
November 8, 2021
  • Growth at a reasonable price (GARP) screen throws up a company subject to controversy
  • Infrastructure and mining are two trends highlighted

Top of our large cap growth at a reasonable price (GARP) screen this month is sports fashion retailer JD Sports (JD), a perfect illustration of why screens alone aren’t a buy signal. The Competition and Markets Authority ruling it must sell Footasylum will surely see a serious revision of JD’s growth prospects.

A UK listed company with significant US exposure is plumbing and heating products distributor Ferguson (FERG). The passing of President Biden’s $1.2tn infrastructure bill could be good news for the business. 

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • The Analyst's round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data