Positive acquisition news driving Aim momentum

Aim investors have been glad to back pursuit of strategic targets.
November 11, 2021
  • The two top-ranking Aim shares on our screen have been on the acquisition trail.
  • Main market companies flagged are an interesting mix of structural growth and shorter-term recovery plays. 

This month’s Alpha earnings upgrade momentum screen is topped by a mix of growth and recovery shares. The FTSE All share screen is led by specialist drug manufacturer Indivior (INDV), a very interesting company given its products help treat opioid dependency.  Although it passes all of our tests, the share price momentum has taken a slight knock in recent days as major investor Scopia Capital sold 20m shares, although it maintains a 13.5 per cent stake. 

Second on our screen is African-focussed telecommunications business Airtel Africa (AAF), which is a speculative play on development in African communications and e-commerce. It was covered in depth in Robin Hardy’s Alpha analysis on 23 September and the shares have seen strong momentum this autumn. 

