/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment trusts

10 eclectic investment trusts for hectic markets

Opportunities exist across several niche sectors after the recent market sell-off
10 eclectic investment trusts for hectic markets
December 6, 2021
  • With markets having a wobble, 3 of the 10 portfolios are slightly behind the MSCI World index. 
  • Vietnam, private equity and Asia trusts that have low exposure to China are all themes this month.

The new and concerning Sars-Cov-2 variant, Omicron, combined with hawkish comments from the United States Federal Reserve has rattled markets. Key trends, which had looked a bit shaky anyway, have reversed. 

Sharp changes in market sentiment are always a challenge for strategies that pay heed to momentum, such as the Alpha screening strategy. That’s because the main danger with buying strongly performing shares is that they can suddenly be judged to have gone too far. Jubilation quickly turns to desperation as sellers rush for the doors. It feels like some of that may be happening in markets now. Many of the highest flying and most speculative lockdown favourites have seen savage falls from their peaks. 

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • The Analyst's round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data