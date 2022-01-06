/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
screens

Reasonably priced growth could get cheaper

Markets have kicked off the new year in volatile fashion but will there still be cheaper entry points ahead?
Reasonably priced growth could get cheaper
January 6, 2022
  • Fears of interest rate rises have again hit equity markets
  • Growth cases will depend on the exit from the pandemic and coping with inflation

Having started the year strongly, equity markets have sold off on fears of rate increases sooner than expected to combat inflation. This impacts the valuation of companies' future profits and so affects the prices investors are prepared to pay for growth stocks. Furthermore, companies that would have been expected to do well in a full re-opening of the global economy may face issues with supply chains and the pressure inflation may bring to bear on their customers' disposable income.

All of which means that both the 'growth' and the 'reasonably priced' aspects of companies flagged by our screen should be carefully considered. There may yet be revisions to growth forecasts in the next few weeks and the possibility of cheaper entry points definitely exists. 

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • The Analyst's round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data