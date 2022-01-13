/
UK shares with early year momentum

Our screen highlights shares where analysts remain upbeat on earnings
January 13, 2022
  • Eight FTSE All Share companies pass all our momentum tests
  • On Aim 10 companies score 8/8 on the share price and earnings upgrade criteria

Even central bankers have now bought into the narrative that inflation is moving higher for a sustained period and is not merely transitory. This means that momentum screens need to be viewed cautiously, as many of the companies carrying over momentum from 2021, could face headwinds to earnings potential this year. The prospect of higher interest rates will make investors reassess what should be paid for growth stocks. 

The FTSE All Share screen is topped by Airtel Africa (AAF), a growth play on the rapidly expanding African telecommunications and internet market. 

