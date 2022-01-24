/
UK dividends rise

Payouts are up but investment companies still dominate our screen.
January 24, 2022
  • Investment trusts feature prominently in FTSE All Share screen results
  • UK dividends up 46 per cent on 2020 last year

UK dividends were £94.1bn in 2021, up 46.1 per cent on the first year of the pandemic, according to Link Group’s latest UK Dividend Monitor publication. Of these payouts, underlying dividends (excluding specials) were £77.2 bn - the highest since 2015. 

For 2022, Link Group expects growth of around 5 per cent in underlying dividends, but they anticipate fewer special payments this year, leading to lower total payouts. 

