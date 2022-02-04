/
Profit from semiconductor mega-trends

An undervalued small-cap technology group boasts a record order book from its blue-chip client base.
February 4, 2022
  • Record order book and ongoing strong order intake
  • Double-digit earnings upgrades for 2022 and 2023 financial years
  • Secular tailwinds driving demand for compound semiconductors

“Connected everything” is propelling exponential increases in data consumption - accelerating growth across wireless communications markets globally. 

The key drivers are increasing demand for data to be transmitted faster and more securely, the upgrading of telecoms infrastructure and the growing prevalence of private commercial wireless networks for voice and data communications linked to the industrial internet of things (IIoT). In data-centric markets, increased data throughputs from terrestrial and satellite communications applications are required to meet the needs of the growing machine to machine (M2M) and IIoT market segments.

