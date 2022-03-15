/
Widening the net for reasonably priced growth

Some companies face cyclical challenges but are forecast to deal with them.
March 15, 2022
  • Companies that look cheaper relative to expected earnings could be in the midst of a cyclical or one-off re-rating.
  • Other firms highlighted are quality businesses that look modestly priced for steady growth prospects. 

Our growth at a reasonable price methodology has performed well when applied to the FTSE All-Share index, but as that includes companies that vary greatly in size, it is possible the returns could be down to the selection and weighting of smaller companies. Our new universes, based on the Numis index family, give a better demarcation between large, mid and small-cap shares, with plenty of ideas in each size category. We also have a new US screen that looks at S&P 500 companies.

Highlights this month:

