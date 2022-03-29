/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment trusts

Investment trusts to hedge against stagflation

Do these trusts offer a solution to low growth and inflation?
Investment trusts to hedge against stagflation
March 29, 2022
  • Income focussed trusts are potentially a hedge against stagflation
  • Cheap Asia trusts offer diversification and dividends

Former US president Barack Obama made a point of shifting the centre of gravity of foreign policy towards Asia-Pacific. Given the assertiveness of China, a global nevermind regional power rival and, as a counterpoint, the chance of alliances with some of the world’s most dynamic economies, such an emphasis made sense. 

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine is an ugly reminder Europe remains strategically vulnerable, too. Renewed focus on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato), however, doesn’t mean Asia is any less important. China’s tacit support (and arguably India’s lukewarm neutrality, too) undermines western sanctions on Russia and resultant tensions have potential to affect the investment case for Asia.  

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • The Analyst's round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data