Investment trusts to hedge against stagflation

Income focussed trusts are potentially a hedge against stagflation

Cheap Asia trusts offer diversification and dividends

Former US president Barack Obama made a point of shifting the centre of gravity of foreign policy towards Asia-Pacific. Given the assertiveness of China, a global nevermind regional power rival and, as a counterpoint, the chance of alliances with some of the world’s most dynamic economies, such an emphasis made sense.

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine is an ugly reminder Europe remains strategically vulnerable, too. Renewed focus on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato), however, doesn’t mean Asia is any less important. China’s tacit support (and arguably India’s lukewarm neutrality, too) undermines western sanctions on Russia and resultant tensions have potential to affect the investment case for Asia.