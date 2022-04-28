/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
screens

The market’s call on shares that will thrive

Investor and analyst sentiment are highlighting an eclectic mix of companies in the UK and US markets this month.
The market’s call on shares that will thrive
April 28, 2022

 

  • An interesting variety of shares are favoured by analysts
  • Results suggest stock-pickers are taking a bottom-up approach

 

Our UK large-cap screen is topped by pharmaceutical giant Astrazeneca (AZN), with drinks and brands business Diageo (DGE), a stalwart of many portfolios that favour quality style shares also ranking highly. Oil & gas behemoth Shell (SHEL) has had plenty of positive momentum as investors reappraise the role of energy majors in light of the supply issues and new appreciation a more nuanced approach will be needed towards transition to low carbon fuels. Then there is also a very high position in the large cap screen for technology and communications play Airtel Africa (AAF). This eclectic mix of companies only serves to highlight that in uncertain times and with interest rates headed upwards, it is really becoming a stock pickers’ market. 

Mid- sized UK shares that still rank well include Drax Group (DRX), which has also scored well against our growth at a reasonable price (GARP) screen. Sticking with the energy theme, Harbour Energy (HBR), scores highly. Another interesting firm that has had the distraction of mooted takeover offers last year is Sanne Group (SNN), a provider of outsourced alternative asset and corporate business services.  

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • The Analyst's round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data