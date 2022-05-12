/
Three companies for times of turmoil

Markets are highly volatile but analysts expect some strong businesses to stay on track
May 12, 2022

 

  • Business models that should be resilient in an inflationary environment
  • Strong client/customer relationships are especially important

2022 is proving to be a tough year for investors. The macro backdrop is incredibly uncertain, inflation is soaring and central banks are raising interest rates and pulling liquidity. A structural bear market seems to be underway. 

“Companies with the strongest upwards revision and underperformance since the start of the year are best positioned to outperform on such a backdrop,” notes Evercore’s Julian Emanuel. Well one of our three is up 20 per cent, another is down 20 per cent and the third is 10 per cent lower in 2022. We’re focused on the strongest upwards earnings revisions over price momentum and these three are demonstrating they are not about to roll over, even if valuations are stretched.

