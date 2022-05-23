Large cap yields in tougher times

Sin stocks safer than houses

Are high yields a sign of risk or value?

Recessionary fears are mounting and the tide of cheap money that flooded financial markets in the pandemic is receding as central banks tighten monetary policy to combat inflation. It’s no surprise therefore that earnings per share (eps) at private equity investment company 3i Group (III) is expected to have halved year-on-year by the end of its current fiscal year. The climate both for earnings of its holding companies and for would-be disposals is worsening compared to last year. Still, aside from the current year expected eps growth 3i passes all our income tests and the median estimate is for a 4.1 per cent dividend yield from the current share price for the year ahead.

Other companies still ranking well on our large cap screen include tobacco sin stocks Imperial Brands (IMB) and British American Tobacco (BATS), which could have good defensive properties in a stagflation period despite the longer term outlook being one of secular headwinds.