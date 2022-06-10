Three cheap shares awaiting growth catalysts

Low stock ratings are a good place to start hunting for value

Poor earnings quality ensures some shares are 'perma-cheap'

The three stocks discussed this week have very different dynamics and drivers which in two cases seem to have little to do with the business’ trading performance. A low stock rating is always a good place to start when hunting for value, although many companies are ‘perma-cheap’ stocks due to quality of earnings (specific or industry); above average EPS growth is another obvious draw, but often even that is not enough to propel a share price up. Our stocks this week highlight the need to ‘lift the hood’ and understand the story as well as (perhaps even instead of) just relying on the primary valuation metrics.