Navigating supply chain opportunities and mispriced funds

- From logistics to shipping, some high-yielding alternative assets make the cut
- Sensible income funds continue to appear in the list
- A UK value fund falters, entering bargain territory
- Elsewhere, odd portfolio traits may explain an especially prominent discount
From alternatives to dividend payers and contrarian equity funds, investors are still searching for anything to help them get through a painful period. That has seemed like a hard task, with the list of outperformers still looking fairly short.
One silver lining, for those with a long-term view, is the prospect of mispricing. Many assets can become cheap in periods of volatility and deliver the goods over the longer run, offering some interesting contrarian opportunities.