Navigating supply chain opportunities and mispriced funds

From logistics to shipping, some high-yielding alternative assets make the cut

Sensible income funds continue to appear in the list

A UK value fund falters, entering bargain territory

Elsewhere, odd portfolio traits may explain an especially prominent discount

From alternatives to dividend payers and contrarian equity funds, investors are still searching for anything to help them get through a painful period. That has seemed like a hard task, with the list of outperformers still looking fairly short.

One silver lining, for those with a long-term view, is the prospect of mispricing. Many assets can become cheap in periods of volatility and deliver the goods over the longer run, offering some interesting contrarian opportunities.