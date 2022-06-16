A high yielding industrial and retail warehousing play

High weighting to industrial and retail warehouse property.

High dividend yield and pay-out fully covered.

Diversified tenant mix, and high collection rates.

Geopolitical risk, supply chain shortages, surging commodity prices and inflation slashing the real value of money are some of the major headwinds investors are encountering right now. In the circumstances, it is prudent to increase exposure to higher yielding investments that are underpinned by strong fundamentals and structural growth drivers.

One internally managed Real estate investment trust (REIT) fits the bill. The company is not only a beneficiary of sectoral growth trends across the industrial/logistic and retail warehousing property sector, but its shares are priced on an unwarranted 25 per cent discount to net asset value (NAV) and offer a 5.7 per cent dividend yield.