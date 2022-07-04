/
Ideas for shares to buy, but recession question looms

Uncertain profit outlooks make it hard to decipher true value
July 4, 2022
  • Recession and when it might hit is the big unknown for company earnings
  • Defensive properties and present value of shares are key considerations

The outlook for economic growth is on a knife edge, which means our screen that looks at growth at a reasonable price (GARP) is potentially flawed. The screen assesses  whether share prices offer genuine value for the earnings and dividend growth analysts expect. The obvious problem is that company profits are linked to the wider economy, the prognosis for which is uncertain to bleak. If earnings forecasts get revised down, then what were seemingly good value shares can start to look fairly priced or expensive. 

That said, some patterns are emerging that are well worth noting for savvy investors building  watch-lists for the next market and economic cycles. 

