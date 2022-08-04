Shares for reasonably priced defensive growth

Infrastructure theme no longer so expensive

Central banks are now falling over to convince people they can get a grip on inflation - the Bank of England’s 50 basis point (half a per cent) increase, taking interest rates to 1.75 per cent is proportionately massive. This follows the European Central Bank also raising its policy interest rates sharply by 50 bps in July and the United States Federal Reserve moving to tighten in increments of 75 bps.

Moves against inflation arguably began too late. Now there is a risk the more drastic pace of action required to deal with a problem that’s gotten out of hand is decreasing the margin for further policy errors. Most economies are staring down the barrel of recession, but the pain could be deeper and longer if aggressive rate increases choke off too much activity.