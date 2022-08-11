Fairly to undervalued companies making their own luck

A stalwart and over-sold building materials stock

Leading automotive distributor makes transformative acquisition

Plus, a small cap stock set to organically double earnings

The best management teams do not wait for the world to serve up opportunities for growth. Instead they actively seek out ways to expand beyond their industry’s natural rhythms and ensure that they are on the right side of any wholesale or structural changes that flow through in their chosen end markets. In other words, they look to ‘make their own luck’.

Our stocks this week are all actively engaged in executing strategies that appear capable of augmenting the underlying industry and, importantly in more strained times, able to sustain growth even against a negative macroeconomic backdrop. All three trade in less popular sectors so investors need to be mindful that the high rates of growth here can make the shares appear cheaper than they actually are.