Sifting for resilient income shares

Investors must consider businesses' earnings risk in a recession

Rear view mirror of trailing yields could be a poor indicator

Inflection points in the wider economy and in monetary policy regimes present challenges for investors. For those who focus on income the quandary is that trailing dividend yields are the product of the recent past and circumstances that could well be about to change. Even analysts' forecasts of dividend growth over the near term can be distorted by recency bias, therefore it is vital to look under the hood of companies that rank highly in mechanical stock screens.

Investment company 3i Group (III) tops our large cap UK dividend yield screen - the private equity and infrastructure focussed trust fails just one test, the forecast earnings per share growth rate for its current financial year. Given the worse circumstances in the wider economy, reduced expectations compared to the previous year is unsurprising.