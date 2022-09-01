Balancing between value and growth

Growth forecasts must be carefully appraised

Assess whether a good recent past is sustainable

The fact some shares are cheap for a reason is one of the main purposes to focus more on whether prices are good value relative to future growth rather than against historic book value of equity. This approach isn’t infallible: the quality and sustainability of the expected growth if you’re using a forward looking model is crucial. If you’re using a model that uses historical data, or a blend of past and future, then whether drivers of profit growth are repeatable must be considered.

Packaging group Smurfit Kappa (SKG) is one of the cheaper large UK-listed companies on the basis of its trailing 12-month price to earnings (PE) ratio and fails our test to be in the middle (2nd and 3rd quartiles) of large cap stocks on this metric. Packaging benefited from the mail order boom in the pandemic but as inflation and then recession bite for consumers, the lower rating may be justified.

Other companies at the top of our UK screen have a mix of headwinds and tailwinds. Screens can never be taken to mean a company is a screaming buy but in the current back-drop, finding and understanding nuance behind the numbers is even more important than usual. With recession beginning to bite, infrastructure materials supplier CRH (CRH) - which has a large US presence - is cheap and Robin Hardy recently made the case that it has been somewhat oversold. Given the weak pound, companies with substantial US dollar earnings could be particularly good value. Still, that must be weighed up against the bad macro backdrop.