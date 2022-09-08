Profit from the great energy reset

Rising contribution from renewable sector

Beneficiary of increasing oil and gas production from deep water fields

Attractive margins and operational gearing

The move to renewable energy can only gain momentum in the coming years as western economies wean themselves of Russian fossil fuels. Even before the invasion of Ukraine, the number of operational wind farms was set to more than double to 494 within four years, rising to 818 by the end of the decade. A leading independent cash generative services company offers exposure to the strong structural growth in this market, and is rated on forward PE ratios of 14.4 (2023) and 13.4 (2024) to suggest decent investment potential in the next 12 months.

The ongoing war in Ukraine coupled with Russia’s decision to curtail gas flows to Europe in response to EU sanctions has put a rocket under energy prices and is accentuating the cost-of-living crisis. It is also ratcheting up pressure on European governments to seek alternative oil and gas supplies from more reliable sources, as well as accelerating plans for renewable energy generation to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels.