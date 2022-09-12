Distinguish undervalued shares from value traps

Spotting when shares' apparent value is an illusion

One payments company in a growing market looks genuinely too cheap.

A value trap is where a stock appears cheap either fundamentally or against its own history but in practice is facing pressures that management and analysts have yet to acknowledge in guidance or forecasts. Two of this week’s stocks sit on the horns of this dilemma - is the apparent value in the low rating real or illusory? Value or value trap?

We conclude that in both cases it is illusory and an apparently low PE (ratio of share price to earnings per share) is actually much higher once EPS forecasts become more realistic. Our third stock, in contrast, looks to be a strong structural growth story that appears to be poorly understood and overlooked leaving it looking genuinely cheap.