/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment trusts

Investment trusts at historically wide discounts

Some investment companies have sold off even more than their quality holdings, is this a buying opportunity?
Investment trusts at historically wide discounts
September 16, 2022
  • Will investment trust share prices bottom before the rest of the market? 
  • Some trusts are extremely cheap relative to their historical level of premium or discount

Arguably there is plenty more turmoil to be expected in financial markets and any investor tempted to snap up what look like long-term bargains now ought to steel themselves for volatility. Owners of investment trusts have to be prepared for the double-whammy of the shares  in the fund’s portfolio selling off and the trust’s own share price falling more – widening the discount to net asset value (NAV). 

Discount-widening is highly disconcerting for holders of investment trust shares in the bad times and is the reason our investment trust selection criteria has underperformed both the FTSE All-Share and MSCI World indices in what has been a bad year for equities generally.  But is it possible these discounts now represent a margin of safety for investors looking to buy into quality companies held in trusts’ underlying portfolios?  

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • The Analyst's round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data