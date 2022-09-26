Quality UK dollar earners

Quality overseas earners offer hope

UK plc at a discount for foreign buyers

Headlines have been dominated by the slide of sterling. Since the new chancellor of the exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced his debt-funded tax giveaway ‘mini’ budget (a misnomer if ever there was!), the pound has dropped markedly against the euro and the Swiss franc but most markedly of all, its value has gone through the floor against the US dollar. Of course, the greenback’s haven status and the hawkishness of the US Federal Reserve in raising interest rates has meant the dollar has been exceptionally strong, but the market reaction to the radical shift in fiscal policy is highly disconcerting.

For investors in shares, however, there is a silver lining. Namely that many larger companies listed on the UK stock market have substantial overseas earnings. When these profits are translated back into sterling, there is a currency related gain which is a boon for those companies and shareholders.