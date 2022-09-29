Gilt yields raise the bar for income shares

Gilt yields are rising and the curve indicates recession fears

Income hunters must ask: "what's cyclical?"

With the 10-year gilt yield (the current market interest rate on UK government bonds with 10 years to maturity) above four per cent, income investors have a safer (despite the government doing its best to appear to the contrary) alternative to shares paying dividends. Longer term, equities would be expected to achieve a total shareholder return (of which reinvested dividends is a crucial component) that outpaces the yield on government bonds - and give the best chance of out-running inflation over time.

Dynamics of today’s bond markets have ramifications for shares. Bond investors are expecting more short-term rate rises and a recession, so they are demanding higher rates at the front end of the yield curve. This means income shares look less attractive relatively in the short-term and in the medium term investors must be mindful of business conditions souring and the potential for dividend cuts.