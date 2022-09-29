/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
screens

Gilt yields raise the bar for income shares

Higher government bond yields and recession indicators give cause to question pay-out requirements
Gilt yields raise the bar for income shares
September 29, 2022
  • Gilt yields are rising and the curve indicates recession fears
  • Income hunters must ask: "what's cyclical?"

With the 10-year gilt yield (the current market interest rate on UK government bonds with 10 years to maturity) above four per cent, income investors have a safer (despite the government doing its best to appear to the contrary) alternative to shares paying dividends. Longer term, equities would be expected to achieve a total shareholder return (of which reinvested dividends is a crucial component) that outpaces the yield on government bonds - and give the best chance of out-running inflation over time. 

Dynamics of today’s bond markets have ramifications for shares. Bond investors are expecting more short-term rate rises and a recession, so they are demanding higher rates at the front end of the yield curve. This means income shares look less attractive relatively in the short-term and in the medium term investors must be mindful of business conditions souring and the potential for dividend cuts. 

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • The Analyst's round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data