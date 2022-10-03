US shares to watch for when rare buying opportunities arise

Earnings growth potential looks robust for these three stocks

FX and rate dynamics important in timing entry

Sterling weakness means UK investors face paying an added premium for US shares right now, but these three companies are worth keeping a watch on. The resilient US economy is perversely bad for the S&P 500 as its strength reduces the likelihood of the Federal Reserve moderating the course of rate hikes: it may have to de-rail growth quite forcefully to put a lid on core inflation. Higher rates are also bullish for the dollar, so UK investors have to demand cheaper entry points into US stocks, but there is certainly a case to build up that watchlist.

Analyst Neil Wilson has run the rule over three US companies that should exhibit defensive properties if the Fed fails to engineer a so-called 'soft-landing' and avoid a recession caused by measures to deal with inflation. It may only be at the point the Fed feels it can ease rate hikes that the dollar bull-run ends making world-class companies more attractively priced for UK investors. That's assuming that the pound recovers from its idiosyncratic woes inflicted by policy mis-steps but even though the timing isn't yet right being ready to pounce a few months down the line will be a rare opportunity to get into quality companies that can be held onto for years.