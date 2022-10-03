/
US shares to watch for when rare buying opportunities arise

US stocks could get cheaper and a weak pound doesn't help UK buyers, but keep these on your watch list.
October 3, 2022
  • Earnings growth potential looks robust for these three stocks
  • FX and rate dynamics important in timing entry

Sterling weakness means UK investors face paying an added premium for US shares right now, but these three companies are worth keeping a watch on. The resilient US economy is perversely bad for the S&P 500 as its strength reduces the likelihood of the Federal Reserve moderating the course of rate hikes: it may have to de-rail growth quite forcefully to put a lid on core inflation. Higher rates are also bullish for the dollar, so UK investors have to demand cheaper entry points into US stocks, but there is certainly a case to build up that watchlist. 

Analyst Neil Wilson has run the rule over three US companies that should exhibit defensive properties if the Fed fails to engineer a so-called 'soft-landing' and avoid a recession caused by measures to deal with inflation. It may only be at the point the Fed feels it can ease rate hikes that the dollar bull-run ends making world-class companies more attractively priced for UK investors. That's assuming that the pound recovers from its idiosyncratic woes inflicted by policy mis-steps but even though the timing isn't yet right being ready to pounce a few months down the line will be a rare opportunity to get into quality companies that can be held onto for years. 

