Sifting for "real deal" cheap growth stocks

Packaging group Smurfit Kappa (SKG), tops our growth at a reasonable price screen for UK-listed large cap shares but as Robin Hardy wrote in his analysis of the company last month, the lower share price may be a case of the market anticipating weaker profit guidance ahead, rather than the shares being a spectacular bargain. Recently, the company announced (subject to regulatory approval) the acquisition of the PaperBox packaging plant in Brazil, a deal that further expands its Latin American footprint. This is encouraging for long-run growth but potential investors may still want to see the heightened optimism of previous profit guidance tempered by a realistic assessment of the issues caused by uncertain energy costs and a weakening outlook for developed economies. That said, DS Smith (SMDS) surprised the market positively recently, so perhaps there are wider industry factors that have been overplayed by pessimists.

In the mid-cap range of UK companies one of the leaders, energy producer Drax (DRX) has been subject to some controversy with the BBC reporting it was cutting down primary forest for some of its biomass wood chips. At the very top of the mid-cap screen there is the mobile payments business Network International (NETW), a rare example of an exciting UK-listed technology play. With a focus on the rapidly expanding markets in the Middle East and Africa, there appears genuine scope for investors to make a very good return here. Although the shares are up around 11 per cent since Robin Hardy covered them for Alpha, by our screen the growth on offer is still fairly priced.