Ask if quality compounder shares can get back to their best

Performance in past downturns indicates quality

Future growth is important as well as defensive properties

This week we look at some so-called ‘compounder’ stocks, companies that exhibit strong, counter-cyclical and even recession resistant growth purely by the strength of their business model. All three stocks have made exceptional returns for investors over the last decade and more but is the magic still there as we head into considerably choppier economic waters?

Spirax Sarco (SPX) is a well-focused industrials stocks with an excellent track record even through the global financial crisis (GFC) and Covid-19. The company has two key strengths: first, the bulk of its revenues are funded out of its customers’ operating rather than capital expense, and second its customers have a heavy skew towards more defensive industries such as biotech and pharma. Long-term, The rate of annualised total shareholder return at a has been an impressive 24 per cent, even after the steep de-rating in 2022 (with the shares down by around one-third).