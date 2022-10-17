Hunt's deadline a cloud on the horizon for oil majors

Some Covid recovery stories have further to go, but recession headwind is rising

Rising interest rates sets the bar lower for fair value share prices.

UK-listed oil majors BP (BP.) and Shell (SHEL) continue to rank well on our screen but they both fail the test for forecast profits growth in the next full year. That’s hardly surprising as they aren’t going to grow ahead of the bumper profit expectations for the current year. The bull case remains that the world isn’t producing enough oil, with OPEC’s recent decision to cut production getting a prickly response from President Biden. However, the UK majors may yet find themselves firmly in the firing line of new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt’s attempts to balance the books in the wake of bond market turmoil sparked by his predecessor’s disastrous “mini” budget. Prior to this ignominious episode, the government was criticised for not extending a windfall tax against energy producers. While Hunt didn’t announce such a levy, one might infer that the April deadline to review the funding of energy subsidies is a point to reignite the debate of whether energy companies should have to pay up.

The UK large-cap screen this month is topped by education publisher Pearson (PSON), a company Robin Hardy analysed in a recent Alpha report. Although the business seems to be finally making good headway with its digital strategy, it seems likely that the re-rating upside has mostly been had. That’s arguably not the case for food services outsourcing business Compass Group (CPG), however. In the same report, Robin outlined why this company, which also passes all our momentum tests this month, could deliver a decent total shareholder return from here.

Also in our large cap screen, Wise (WISE) has been on a tear over the past three months, with the shares up 115 per cent in three months. Shares in the payments technology infrastructure business are still cheaper than they were a year ago, although investors should consider that cost assumptions are higher than when previous highs were hit. Then of course there is the fact that interest rates are rising fast, meaning the higher discount rate applied when valuing growth stocks will conclude fair values should be lower than a year ago.