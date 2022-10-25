/
Bargain hunting in India and the eurozone

Two important regions are on a wide discount
October 25, 2022
  • India a long-term beneficiary from China's souring relations with the west
  • Will a more energy pragmatic eurozone be an opportunity? 

Tragedy in Ukraine has meant a different set of challenges for the two regions we’re focussing on today, with a deeper dive into two more of the companies flagged in our Alpha Investment Trust report. In the case of continental Europe, the energy crisis is likely to lead to a painful recession, especially as the efforts of the European Central Bank (ECB) to head off core inflation (i.e. elements not directly the result of rising energy and food prices) are likely to exacerbate pain going into a downturn. That does mean, however, that there may be some value opportunities for investment trust managers to exploit. 

In some respects, Europe’s loss has been India’s gain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a Hindu nationalist who cares little for the suffering of Ukrainians. Western sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime are just an opportunity for India to buy energy from Russia at distressed prices. Modi may be a controversial figure at home and abroad, but he is proving adept at balancing India’s interests between ensuring energy supplies and leveraging its strategic importance (India is  Asia’s natural counterweight to China) to avoid repercussions for doing so. 

