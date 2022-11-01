/
Shell's profit peak and green challenge

Short-term earnings are buoyant but are green plans enough?
November 1, 2022
  • Oil and gas purple patch won't last indefinitely
  • Shell has more to do to become a clean energy leader

Shell (SHEL) has benefited from turbulence in energy supply markets leading to upgrades in near term profit forecasts that are two-thirds higher than before Russia invaded Ukraine. The ratio of share price to earnings per share (PE) is low, even by Shell’s standards, but this is not a cheap stock. Neither is it a value trap; but good long-run returns depend on its management of the energy transition.

The old adage about never selling Shell and viewing it as a long-term store of value and a stable returning investment is certainly borne out in practice. Any length of investment in the last 30 years and the total shareholder return (TSR) is positive and ahead of the FTSE All Share Index. 

