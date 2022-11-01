Weighing conventional wisdom and fintech growth

Investors are more wary of fintech after some disappointing floats

Growth prospects are attractive despite labour costs and other drawbacks

Originally known as TransferWise, WISE (WISE) is a financial technology company or fintech, one of the fast growing new generation of businesses seeking to provide a relatively narrow band of financial services using, primarily, mobile phone apps and cloud-based operations that the existing large or challenger banks either eschew, do not do well or offer at too high a cost. WISE is focused on the movements of money between countries and payments made outside the account holder’s home currency.

Fintechs with strong business models and fast, transparent growth were highly prized by investors in 2020-21 but this year the tech sector has been routed and companies that floated with enormous fanfare have disappointed horribly. WISE’s stock shed 75 per cent of value from its IPO and now looks reasonably priced. However, there are still a clutch of negative factors to set against a powerful growth dynamic.