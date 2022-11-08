Quality shares bargain hunt

True 'quality' shares have safe revenues and moats

If growth projections don't fall too much, there could be scope for bargains

We’ve rejigged the Alpha quality screen, with the core focus being returns on invested capital (ROIC), which is net income divided by average values of total shareholder equity and long-term debt, for the period. All the UK large cap, mid cap, small cap, Aim and US-listed companies we screen must have had above median ROIC over the last three full financial years. As this is a backward looking measure we also make it compulsory that companies have a forecast rate of sales growth for the next three years of above five per cent. There are numerous other tests (explained in detail in the report methodology) but companies that meet all compulsory checks are ranked on tests passed and then a composite score of their trailing 12-month earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin, and their cash return on invested capital (CROCI).

Screens are only ever a starting point for equity research and you’ll learn just as much looking at the tests companies fail. It’s also important to look at the valuation risk that still exists for many quality companies and the other thing to be aware of is whether or not companies have good growth prospects. Without growth, an expensively valued company is a quality trap: even if the cash flows it generates remain steady, any change in inflation or interest rates (both factors that would put future cash flows under strain anyway as costs of inputs and capital get more expensive), will cause the share price to be re-evaluated by the market.