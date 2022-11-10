/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
weekly analysis

Evaluating GSK's dividend potion

Now focussed fully on pharma, GSK has competing demands on its cash
Evaluating GSK's dividend potion
November 10, 2022
  • Research and development is the priority
  • Overhang from Zantac drug litigation a financial risk 

Now fully focussed on pharmaceuticals, GSK (GSK) has a new capital allocation plan that emphasises research and development (R&D) and potential acquisitions as the company looks to make up lost ground on rivals in lucrative areas such as oncology. Having demerged its consumer its consumer products business in July, giving birth to listed company Haleon (HLN), GSK has a more stream-lined strategy but is still juggling plenty of balls operationally and financially.

On the negative side, there have been a  number of recent trial failures and there is a major legal & financial threat due to former blockbuster drug Zantac. The overhang from that controversy is weighing on the share price but even with a best case resolution, the priority for cash that might have been set aside for possible claims, is likely to be investment in the business. 

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • The Analyst's round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data