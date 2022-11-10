Evaluating GSK's dividend potion

Research and development is the priority

Overhang from Zantac drug litigation a financial risk

Now fully focussed on pharmaceuticals, GSK (GSK) has a new capital allocation plan that emphasises research and development (R&D) and potential acquisitions as the company looks to make up lost ground on rivals in lucrative areas such as oncology. Having demerged its consumer its consumer products business in July, giving birth to listed company Haleon (HLN), GSK has a more stream-lined strategy but is still juggling plenty of balls operationally and financially.

On the negative side, there have been a number of recent trial failures and there is a major legal & financial threat due to former blockbuster drug Zantac. The overhang from that controversy is weighing on the share price but even with a best case resolution, the priority for cash that might have been set aside for possible claims, is likely to be investment in the business.