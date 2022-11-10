Healthy cash flow supports 3i dividend

Cash flows mean the dividend is not dependent on making asset disposals

Trust shares look to be trading below their fair value

Shares in 3i (III) have taken some punishment in 2022 as the worsening conditions for investment companies selling out of unlisted holdings or listing them on public markets has taken its toll, along with higher interest rates forcing a rethink of any sector perceived to have had hot valuations at the end of last year. An investment trust providing exposure to private equity (capital in unlisted businesses) and infrastructure projects might make some nervous as the ability of PE firms to make exits and recycle capital has turned down. Also eyebrows may be raised on seeing that half of the net asset value (NAV) of the trust resides in just one unlisted, European retailing stock.

In practice, there is little cause for concern because this one investment is exceptional and (largely because of that investment) the fund generates a great deal of free cash flow. While NAV growth may slow and with it progress in the share price (although the discount to NAV could be seen as being too high), that cash flow provides strong underpinning for the dividend. All things considered, fair value for the trust's shares feels as though it ought to be above the current level.