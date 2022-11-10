National Grid makes big promises

Excellent year-on-year interim profit growth

Multi-billion pound energy transition plan

About as close to a recession proof stock as you could wish for, National Grid (NG), the owner of power transmission lines in the UK and in parts of New England in the US, has just released an excellent set of half year numbers.

In the half-year interim results to the end of September 2022, NG reported profit before tax of £1,572mn, up 45 per cent on the same period the year before. That rate of increase is running ahead of a 37 per cent increase in capital investment. As we’ll discuss below, the need for capital investment is likely to remain elevated thanks to the energy transition but this commitment is good news for the long term. The dividend also saw a 4 per cent increase to 17.84 pence, but with a total of £40bn to be invested in critical infrastructure between 2022 and 2026, there may come times when choices have to be made regarding keeping up with the generous dividend progression policy.