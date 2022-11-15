/
Screening for safe dividends after Covid

There are few easy wins but income stocks are still out there.
November 15, 2022
  • What should investors look for in an income share? 
  • Rules must be relaxed after Covid, but tread carefully. 

When we last ran our Alpha dividend yield screen the fall-out from Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous “mini” budget had sent the yield on 10-year gilts (UK government bonds) above four per cent. The new regime of Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt seems more in tune with financial reality and markets are reassured, with the 10-year benchmark bond yield now back at around 3.3 to 3.5 per cent. 

Yields on sovereign debt matter to all investors, and especially to those who own shares for the dividends: if you can get a guaranteed yield on an asset that won’t default, then it follows you’d expect the offer of a higher rate of return from an alternative that does carry more risk of the payment being cut, missed or the issuing entity going bust. 

