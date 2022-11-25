Shares reasonably priced for uncertainty

Uncertainty premium exists for some growth stocks

Cyclical earnings booms a pitfall for GARP screen.

With major economies around the world on the precipice of recession, the only thing that seems certain is more uncertainty. Despite the spreading malaise, central banks are continuing to tighten monetary policy (although the rate of increase for target interest rates is expected to slow) in the face of stubbornly high inflation. This tightening into a downturn is very bad for growth prospects, so when assessing the results of our growth at a reasonable price screen, the questions should be more whether the uncertainty is at a reasonable price: the growth in company earnings forecast by analysts is far from being a given.

Sounding that note of caution, we see some of the same companies are riding high on our growth at a reasonable price (GARP) screen. Earnings growth expectations remain robust for US-focussed plant rental business Ashtead (AHT), but the company is now at fair value according to our three-year forward price-to-earnings/growth (PEG) ratio which is now one, and although there is a narrative behind infrastructure growth, this now seems about the right valuation for a business that can traditionally be considered cyclical.

Some genuine companies further down the market capitalisation scale, like Network International Holdings (NETW), are worth investigating further. Robin Hardy’s analysis piece on the business, which is still reasonably valued according to our screen, can be read here.