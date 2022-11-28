Don't be fooled: Bunzl is still a great long-term holding

Good inflation resistance

ESG transition is favourable

High cash flow should feed expansion

Bunzl (BNZL) is a leading global distributor of not-for-sale consumables across a wide range of primarily service industries. This is a business that uses its very high cash conversion to fund strong and steady growth through a large number of accretive acquisitions. In addition to ‘making its own luck’ in this way, there are a number of favourable macro trends that should further increase revenues and widen the margins.

Bunzl is trading below its long-term, key valuation metrics and in the eyes of some observers has seen a sharp and unwelcome drop in shareholder value creation. Don’t be fooled – this remains an excellent long-term banker stock.