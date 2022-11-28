/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
weekly analysis

RS Group has ample cash to put to good use

The CEO's leave of absence is concerning but the business is cash rich and robust.
RS Group has ample cash to put to good use
November 28, 2022

 

  • Strong cash generation
  • Defensive earnings profile
  • CEO absence a concern

Formerly Electrocomponents, RS Group (RS1)  is one of the world’s leading distributors of electronic and smaller industrial components. It supplies to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for their own use rather than for their bulk production, exposing the group to the attractive Opex (operational expenditure) rather than more volatile Capex cycles, which makes earnings pretty defensive.

MOST READ
Today

There may be concerns here about the CEO’s sudden leave of absence and how that might impact strategy, but through his improvement programme over the last seven years, the business is in a much stronger and better position. Strong cash conversion should allow RS to execute long hoped for consolidation in its highly fragmented industry, but management needs to resist any future pressure to return the high free cash flows rather than invest them.

Download PDF

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
AlphaAlpha weekly analysis
More on Alpha weekly analysis
More on Alpha