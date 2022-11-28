RS Group has ample cash to put to good use

Strong cash generation

Defensive earnings profile

CEO absence a concern

Formerly Electrocomponents, RS Group (RS1) is one of the world’s leading distributors of electronic and smaller industrial components. It supplies to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for their own use rather than for their bulk production, exposing the group to the attractive Opex (operational expenditure) rather than more volatile Capex cycles, which makes earnings pretty defensive.

There may be concerns here about the CEO’s sudden leave of absence and how that might impact strategy, but through his improvement programme over the last seven years, the business is in a much stronger and better position. Strong cash conversion should allow RS to execute long hoped for consolidation in its highly fragmented industry, but management needs to resist any future pressure to return the high free cash flows rather than invest them.