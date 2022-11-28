Value Rotork has defensive qualities

Growth in new market segments

Semiconductor shortage a problem

But back-log gives visibility to the order book

Rotork (ROR) is a leading manufacturer of actuators used in flow control mechanisms in the oil, gas, water, industrial process and power generation sectors. Historic returns could make this appear to be stock to avoid and recent trading has been slipping backwards, but this belies a series of favourable tailwinds.

New demand for methane capture, for electric devices and from the liquid natural gas industry should drive much faster growth, helping the business avoid the usual cyclical nasties that beset many industrial stocks and give earnings an unusually (for this sector) defensive skew. While still not seen as being as good as some industrial peers like Spirax-Sarco (SPX) or Halma (HLMA), the discount to these leading lights looks too wide and Rotork seems to offer better value.