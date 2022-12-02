/
Special situations, international themes and discounts

An eclectic mix of trusts have been flagged this month.
December 2, 2022

 

  • Private equity a theme to be cautious about
  • Asia remains in focus 

Investment trusts are a unique and useful tool for retail investors to access hard to reach asset classes but the listed equity vehicles don’t eliminate liquidity risk entirely and investors also need to consider the capital structure and gearing of trusts in a tougher interest rate environment.

Viewing this month’s Alpha Investment Trust Report high rankers, private equity trusts are prominent, but that fills me with a sense of trepidation. We saw a year ago as the tech bubble was about to pop that trusts packed with big names were suddenly cheap relative to net asset value which came ahead of a sell-off and the trust discounts only widened further. Given the private equity industry has a  reputation for being slow to write down NAV, we could easily put the widening discounts down to well-placed investor caution and the momentum in trust shares down to market returns (beta) in a positive month for the FTSE All Share.  

