Time to look at individual company momentum drivers

Market momentum is risky in bear market rallies

Underlying company strengths should be the focus

Momentum investing has some periods where it can become badly unstuck and one of the most dangerous times is in bear market rallies. Our screen relies on EPS forecast upgrades and earnings upgrade momentum to try and head off some of these pitfalls and investors must look into the idiosyncratic strengths driving positive ratings to avoid getting caught on the turn.

No UK-listed large cap company has seen a bigger upgrade to its median current full year earnings forecast (according to FactSet data) than resources miner and marketer Glencore (GLEN). Following from this, there are a few reasons for optimism to continue, not least the announcement on 5 December that the company had reached an $180mn agreement over issues surrounding its past conduct (that had been subject to investigation by the US Department of Justice “DOJ”) in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This positive news comes on the back of a growing expectation among analysts that the ongoing sensitivities around energy supply today and materials needed for a low carbon transition will play to the company’s strengths. Earnings per share growth for the next full year, following on from the current one that has seen the upgrade, is expected to be negative (the only one of our tests Glencore fails) but the company is not valued on a hugely demanding forward multiple of earnings per share.

Share price momentum is starting to reverse for some companies that have done well on this screen in recent months. This has been the case with big banks like HSBC (HSBA), NatWest Group (NWG) and Standard Chartered (STAN), as although the rising interest rates have been good for banks’ net interest margins, the increased likelihood of a longer, tougher period for the UK economy is giving investors food for thought perhaps getting ahead of analysts making estimates. China ending its zero Covid policies would be good news for HSBC and Standard Chartered with their Asia Pacific interests but second guessing the Chinese Communist Party is a fraught task.

On our US screen, we’re seeing more evidence of the volatility in markets as several companies demonstrate negative one month share price momentum. Fears the Federal Reserve won’t be swayed from its tough path on interest rates are again surfacing. Macro factors are ruling markets to a great extent so it could pay to focus more on the idiosyncratic issues that have driven companies’ momentum. On Semiconductor (US:ON) for example, operates in an in demand strategic industry. It doesn’t just fit a narrative, the relative newcomer to the S&P 500 index has been streamlining operations, recently announcing the sale of a Japanese plant as part of its drive to lower fixed costs.